Manager says Flamengo will sue radio for accusation on white suitcase: ‘Criminal’ | Flamengo



Rodrigo Dunshee de Abranches – Luciano Belford

Published 10/14/2021 1:49 PM

Rio – After being accused of paying white suitcase to the opponents of Atlético-MG in Brasileirão, Flamengo will sue Rádio Itatiaia. This Tuesday, the club’s deputy general and legal counsel, Rodrigo Dunshee, classified the accusations as criminal and stated that the speeches will be judicially challenged.

Radio Itatiaia, owned by Atlético, made criminal accusations against FLAMENGO, which will be judicially challenged. Flamengo respects the law, the budget, earns title and pays on time. This bothers a lot of people. Let’s not waste time with fakenews from people who want to appear. — Rodrigo Dunshee of Abranches (@roddunshee) October 14, 2021 “Itatiaia radio, owned by Atlético, made criminal accusations against Flamengo, which will be judicially challenged. Flamengo respects the law, the budget, earns title and pays on time. This bothers a lot of people. Let’s not waste time with fake news from people who want to appear,” wrote the manager.

According to the vehicle, Flamengo would have paid an amount between R$ 400 and R$ 500 thousand to Chapecoense and Santos to encourage players in matches against Galo. Also according to the radio, Rubro-Negro had already used this device in 2020, when it won the title of Brasileirão.