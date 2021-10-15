Mancini reaches an agreement with Grêmio, and América-MG announces the departure of the coach

América announced on Thursday night (14) the departure of Vagner Mancini from the command of the Minas Gerais team. The technician settled the contractual bases with the Guild and must be made official in the next few hours as the new commander of the team from Rio Grande do Sul. The idea is to close the contract by the end of 2022 and count on the coach immediately to try to avoid falling to the second division.

Currently, Grêmio ranks 19th in the Brazilian championship with just 23 points from 24 games. The team returns to the field at 6:15 pm on Sunday, at Arena Grêmio, against Juventude, a direct rival in the fight against relegation.

The Grêmio crisis intensified with the departure of Felipão, whose departure was announced as mutually agreed by the club. And Mancini’s name appeals to the board and players. Denis Abrahão, Grêmio’s new deputy football director, is in charge of the negotiations and made the attack on the now former coach of América-MG, who had been doing a good campaign for Coelho, currently 11th place, with 31 points.

The other target of the tricolor board was Roger Machado, who managed the team between 2015 and 2016. However, the Grêmio idol is refractory to the idea of ​​taking over a team in the final stretch of the season and prefers to return to work only at the beginning of 2022.

Grêmio’s proposal annoyed the board of directors of América-MG to the point that the club’s president, Alencar da Silveira Júnior, expressed his anger on Twitter.

What’s up with Grêmio, Mancini is in a healthy, peaceful environment, where we build a family. Let us keep working and go and piss off someone else. — Alencar da Silveira Jr. (@depalencar) October 14, 2021

América’s board met with Vagner Mancini after the team returned from Porto Alegre, where the Coelho was defeated by Internacional 3-1 last Wednesday, by Brasileirão.

The main topic of the conversation was to keep the coach, who had been having good results in the team, and to continue with the work for 2022, when América will even be able to play in an international competition, such as the Copa Sudamericana, in addition to fulfilling the goal of staying in the national elite for the second year in a row.

Vagner Mancini arrived at América in June this year, replacing Lisca, and had a contract until the end of this year. He led the team in 21 games, with seven wins, nine draws and five defeats, a 48% improvement. With the coach, Coelho reacted at the Brazilian Nationals, managing to take the team out of the relegation zone and leave América 11th in the championship, with 31 points.

Grêmio, in turn, moves to the fourth coach in 2021. Renato Gaúcho, Tiago Nunes and Felipão have already commanded the team this year.