Mara Maravilha recalls a fight with Angelica over rumors of macumba and explains Xuxa’s grief: ‘She ignores me’

Mara Maravilha spoke again about her relationship with Angélica and Xuxa and revealed the reason for the disagreement she had with the two. In an interview with the channel “Ticara Caticast”, by former members of “Pânico” Bola e Carioca, which aired this Thursday on Youtube, the singer said that the fight with Luciano Huck’s wife happened because of a rumor which circulated in the media in the 1990s, claiming that Mara would have done a macumba to harm her colleague’s career, who at the time also shone as a children’s presenter.

“I had a little relationship with Angelica, then there was some gossip about the macumba, but it’s gone, it’s out there in the sea of ​​oblivion. It was slander. I won the process. Angélica and I were great victims of media products”, she declared, without giving any further details.

Mara followed the conversation, making it clear that she has no problem with Angelica. “Including, now, I send my feelings, that she is now with illness problems with her father. I am in a very peaceful moment”, he said.

About her current relationship with Xuxa, Mara said she was disappointed with the blonde after feeling excluded by her.

“I’ve always had a closer relationship with Xuxa, going to her house, on all her shows, and, repeatedly, she did the Egyptian thing as if I didn’t exist in her friendship trajectory,” he explained.

“Xuxa is beautiful and all, but this beauty has to remain inside us, it has to be interior. I hope she doesn’t lose this previous beauty, which I haven’t seen in her anymore. I respect her. I think everyone has the two phases. Today, my outburst is not about rancidity, but about facts. And against facts there are no arguments. I went to her house, to all her programs, here and in Argentina, and suddenly she ignores me “, he vented.

In an interview with the Instagram channel “Noveleiros Real”, last year, Mara recalled an episode of a romantic rehearsal she did with Maurício Mattar, who at the time was dating Angelica, and who would have to kiss the singer on the mouth. “I asked not to kiss Maurício, because I’m not eye piercing,” he said.

In August 2020, Angélica tried to put an end to the bullshit of the past with Mara Maravilha by answering the post that the former children’s presenter made about her on Instagram talking about their relationship and the “gossip” with their names. In a comment she left on Instagram, Luciano Huck’s wife, who doesn’t follow Mara on the social network, said she respects her a lot.

“You said everything. I respect you, your work and your history a lot. I sincerely wish you to be happy. You don’t have that history with me, ok? Let’s go ahead, always with gratitude and joy,” wrote Angelica.

Overjoyed, Mara replied, “Angel, how wonderful, we’ll meet soon and continue this legend.”

The matter arose after Angelica revealed, in an interview with Sabrina Sato, that Mara would like to join the WhatsApp group she has with Xuxa and Eliana. At EXTRA, Mara confirmed the wish and countered the blonde’s statement, stating that she is a friend of the other two presenters.

Angelica responds to Mara’s post and ends bullshit Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“I would really like to be part of the group. Angelica can speak for her, but not generalize about the other girls. She doesn’t know the information. Regarding the two, I only have good stories. They are my friends. No friend she needs to be talking to each other all the time or going to the house. Friend is being, not being. Eliana is my neighbor, we exchange messages through WhatsApp. Xuxa makes a point of inviting me to her programs, even when it was on Globo. I ask for it, they serve me,” says Mara.

Nothing alike: Mara Maravilha rebuts comparisons with Xuxa: ‘I’ve never imitated her, I started 10 years before’

Angelica responds to Mara’s post and ends bullshit Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Mara Maravilha on Xuxa’s program on Globo Photo: publicity

Eliana with Mara Maravilha Photo: disclosure

Xuxa, Angélica and Mara together in the 80s Photo: reproduction

Mara Maravilha and Angelica Photo: Reproduction Mara Maravilha on Xuxa’s program on Globo Photo: publicity Mara Maravilha on the now extinct “Xuxa Meneghel” program in 2016 Photo: Blad Meneghel