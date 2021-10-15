Maria Cândida talks about flirting with the heartthrob Richard Gere in an interview: ‘He looked for me at the hotel’

Maria Candida almost had her day as a beautiful woman. She spoke of the atmosphere that happened during an interview with the eternal heartthrob Richard Gere. At the time, the 72-year-old Hollywood star was launching the movie “Come Dance With Me” with Jennifer Lopez in the cast, and the presenter chatted with him at a hotel in Los Angeles, in the United States. Flirtatious, the actor spent much of the conversation stroking her hand.

“We were in the room chosen to be the place of the interview. He spent the whole time touching my hand. I was like a fool. I had already interviewed Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Keanu Reeves, but Richard moved He’s very smart and charming. At the end of the interview, he was supposed to stay in the room and wait for the next journalist, but no. He came out and looked for me in the hotel, looking for me in the hallway. I had no reaction. at the time, but today I would have done differently. I could have handed over a card, scheduled for later. I never saw it again,” lamented Maria in the podcast Inteligência Ltda.

See too: Daughter of Paloma Duarte, actress Clara Duarte bathes in a waterfall naked: ‘Livre’

Richard Gere perpetuates his hands on the Walk of Fame Photo: Damian Dovarganes

Maria Cândida recalled another episode, this time not so, let’s say, happy, with another movie star. She was disappointed in Keanu Reeves after interviewing him: “He’s not nice, and he was giving the interview out of obligation, without disguising. He’s very into his, introspective. wonderful answers”.

Journalist and presenter Maria Cândida Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in the classic “A beautiful woman” Photo: disclosure