Maria Cndida says that the interview with Richard Gere had ‘atmosphere’: ‘Charming’ – Famous

Maria Cndida and Richard Gere (photo: Reproduction) The journalist



Maria Cndida



, 50, revealed that he almost had an affair with the actor



Richard Gere



. The Hollywood star reportedly showed interest in her during an event to launch the film



come dance with me



, with



Jennifer Lopez.



According to the reporter from



From home



, the actor, who known for the movie



A beautiful woman



(1990), spent part of the conversation stroking his hand.

“We were in the room chosen to be the place of the interview. He spent the whole time touching my hand. I was like a fool. I had already interviewed Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Keanu Reeves, but the



Richard



messed with me. He’s very smart and charming,” he said.



Maria Cndida



on the podcast



Intelligence Ltd.



The gal would still have looked for her after the interview. “At the end of the interview, he was supposed to stay in his room and wait for the next journalist, but no. He came out and looked for me at the hotel, looking for me in the hallway. I had no reaction. I was also married at the time, but today I would do it differently. I could have delivered a card, scheduled for later. I never saw him again,” he laments.

The journalist also told a less pleasant experience, when she interviewed



Keanu Reeves,



Matrix star. “He’s not sympathetic, and he was doing the interview out of obligation, no secret. He’s very into his, introspective. Keanu isn’t Will Smith, who comes in putting on a show and giving wonderful answers.”