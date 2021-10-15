Marina apologizes to Solange

Marina Ferrari and Solange Gomes were cooking together this morning in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The influencer used the moment to reconcile with Gugu’s ex-bathtub.

“Exchanging name-calling is normal, but there is one thing I said that is inconsistent with my life, which is: ‘I wish you were cancelled.’ I’m sorry for saying that. I really want everyone to leave here with opportunities,” said Marina. “If you’re here, it’s because you deserved it. I want you to do very well, regardless of whether we’re adversaries in the game.”

Solange corrected: “We are competitors, right, Marina? We are not adversaries. But here, each one has a truth, it has nothing to do with cancellation. Each one has an opinion. What I think is wrong is, for example, Last week I took care of the horse, then I arrive at the farm and they say I didn’t do anything. Wow, that’s not true”.

Marina denied she said that this week, Solange countered: “Sthe did.”

“I left to say what I thought live and not in person because, to be honest, you came to say a lot of things about me live and in dynamics, and not in person. It’s like you said: ‘hit and come back’ . I said: ‘As she spoke her opinion live, I’m going to speak mine too’. But without denying it,” explained Marina.