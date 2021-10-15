MC Gui says he was sued by a UBER driver

This afternoon, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), MC Gui spoke with Tiago Piquilo and Tati Quebra Barraco about a process he received from an application driver.

The funkeiro began the story telling that he made a cow and collected donations for one of his security guards, who, according to him, had his family’s house destroyed by a flood in Minas Gerais. MC Gui claimed that he called an application car to pick up the collected donations for security, but that the driver “disappeared” taking the products.

“Five, six bags full of clothes. I called on the app, the car arrived, I sent the car, the car is gone. It’s gone. I can’t talk to the guy. Only I [tirei uma captura de tela], huh. […] Where’s this car, bro? The guy is gone. […] I went to find him because someone in his family was following me and saw that I posted it. They found him. He went and sued me,” said the singer.

Tiago was surprised to find out that the driver had sued the MC.

“Speaking it was slander, image right. […] I got desperate, my heart thinks as it was. He went and showed up with the clothes,” he continued.

The countryman questioned whether the professional only manifested himself after the publications on social networks.

“After I posted it, he appeared. Saying he went to the address, rang the bell, no one answered,” he continued.

“Bullshit,” replied Tati.

“Then it’s in court for that. The lawyer is taking care of it. He sticks his dick in me. His lawyer sticks his dick. […] At no time did I say ‘thief’, these things, you know. The guy is gone. […] He only showed up later, you know?”, said the funkeiro.

“This sucks. These days you have to be careful,” concluded Piquilo.

Rumors that he would be expelled

Earlier this month, MC Gui’s office spoke about rumors that the singer will be subpoenaed or expelled from the reality show due to an ongoing lawsuit against the pawn.

According to information confirmed to the UOL by the funkeiro team, MC Gui is represented by an office, he has already received the summons in his name. Therefore, the singer will not be subpoenaed on the reality due to the lawsuit.