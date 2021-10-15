Medicines to lose weight: understand in 6 points the STF veto and the medicines released in Brazil | Health

This means that, now, it will no longer be possible to produce, sell or consume these medicines in Brazil.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) had already withdrawn the three medicines from the market in 2011), but they were released again with the approval of a bill by Congress in 2017.

See below what the STF veto means:

Which medications were included in the STF decision? Why did the STF act? What did Anvisa decide in 2011? What are anorectics? What obesity drugs are approved by Anvisa? Who should take the pills to lose weight?

1 of 1 Sibutramine is approved by Anvisa to treat obesity — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Sibutramine is approved by Anvisa to treat obesity — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

THE amfepramone, O femproporex it’s the mazindol. They can no longer be produced, sold or consumed in Brazil. All of them were used to treat obesity and are considered anorectic (see details below).

In 2017, a law passed by Congress allowed the sale of drugs with a specific medical prescription.

The STF decided, however, that it was up to Anvisa to make a decision on the matter.

3) What did Anvisa decide in 2011?

The agency banned the use of these drugs.

In a note released on Thursday (14), after the decision of the Supreme Court, Anvisa reinforced that, since the ban, no laboratory has presented clinical studies that indicate a favorable relationship in the use of amfepramone, femproporex and mazindol for obesity .

4) What are anorectics?

They are medications used to decrease appetite – and, therefore, they are used to treat obesity.

THE amfepramone, O femproporex it’s the mazindol – prohibited by Anvisa – are amphetamine drugs of the anorectic class. The three have been used since the 1950s and, in the United States, they are still prescribed, explains endocrinologist Cesar Boguszewski, president of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (Sbem).

They act by increasing the level of adrenaline in the brain and decreasing appetite.

“They were medications that should be controlled, supervised, but they were cheap medications – which a group of patients responded very well. From a medical point of view, it would be great if we had them”, says Boguszewski.

“The big problem is that there was a totally indiscriminate prescription of these medications, by doctors who were not in the area, causing several problems, serious side effects”, completes the doctor.

Anvisa said, upon withdrawing the three drugs from the market, that there were no studies proving their benefit for obesity.

But Boguszewski explains that the studies done – in the 1950s – were different from what is done today. (At that time there were no randomized, controlled, double-blind trials, now considered the “gold standard” of clinical trials. These are the ones that were used to test the Covid vaccines, for example).

5) Which obesity medications are approved by Anvisa?

Anvisa allows the use of three drugs to treat obesity in Brazil:

Sibutramine is the weight loss drug with the oldest valid registration in Brazil: since March 1998.

It is the only drug available in the Unified Health System (SUS) to treat obesity.

Initially created as an antidepressant, sibutramine acts on the central nervous system, especially on two neurotransmitters – serotonin and norepinephrine, causing the patient to feel full.

Sibutramine is an anorectic – but, unlike the three drugs banned by Anvisa, it is also a satietogenic, explains Cesar Boguszewski.

“It also influences satiety, so people eat and get satiated faster. Then they eat less and lose weight,” he says.

The endrocrinologist Cintia Cercato explains that the drug is safe and effective, but the patient needs to sign a liability waiver.

“It acts by norepinephrine and serotonin and can slightly increase heart rate and pressure. It is contraindicated for those who have cardiovascular disease and those undergoing psychiatric treatment”, he points out.

“Liraglutide is a medication with peripheral action: it releases a substance in the intestine, which promotes a change in gastric emptying in the stomach, and, in the brain, it increases satiety. So the person eats less both by central action and because the stomach is ‘smaller’: it dilates less during the meal and already promotes earlier satiety”, explains Cesar Boguszewski.

The problem, says the doctor, is that liraglutide is very expensive.

“It’s an excellent medicine, but is made for a very limited portion of the population. And there is a very wrong idea that the problem in Brazil is not obesity, it is hunger. This is a very incorrect concept. We have both problems. Obesity is indeed a problem, and it is not a privilege of the wealthy classes: it is a disease that affects the less favored classes. And we can’t give liraglutide in our clinics [do SUS]. The cost is unaffordable“he says.

(Below, the Bem Estar program shows how sibutramine and liraglutide work)

Understand how sibutramine and liraglutide act

Like liraglutide, orlistat is a peripheral medication – only it doesn’t act in the brain, only in the intestine. It inhibits an enzyme produced in the pancreas, the lipase, which makes the intake of fats. This causes about 30% of the fat ingested in the diet to be eliminated in the feces, explains Boguszewski.

“Since fat has a lot of calories, you are theoretically eliminating calories from your stool, and with that you will promote weight loss. It has no central action [no sistema nervoso], but because of this mechanism of action, its effectiveness is much lower compared to other medications. And it’s not cheap either – it has an intermediate cost between liraglutide and other medications”, says the doctor.

6) Who should take the pills to lose weight?

People who have a BMI (body mass index) above 30, according to endocrinologist Cintia Cercato, president of the Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (Abeso).

When the BMI is above 30, the person is already classified as having grade 1 obesity. Even so, the use must be done with a doctor’s prescription..

“In the Brazilian obesity guidelines, the indication [de medicação] it is based on BMI and the presence of diseases associated with obesity. If the patient has overweight BMI (25 to 30), we use lifestyle change. If he has complications, such as increased triglycerides, liver fat, sleep apnea, then we also start with pharmacological treatment,” explains Cercato.

The basis of obesity treatment will always be a change in lifestyle, with diet, physical activity and healthier habits, says the doctor.

But Boguszewski stresses that obesity has an important genetic component – which means that two people can maintain the same diet, have the same caloric expenditure and yet one of them is obese and the other is not.

“There are people who gain weight much more easily and others with much more difficulty. There are individual differences. And there is the concept in society that this does not exist: ‘every obese person is gluttonous, is shameless, does not exercise'”, he recalls .

“Many people still consider obesity as a problem of lack of will – people get fat because they are shameless, eat a lot, do not exercise. There is prejudice from the entire society, from the medical profession, from health authorities. It’s not simply because the person eats a lot. And, many times, even those who eat a lot, we know, today, that they eat a lot because they have biochemical disorders that make them have an exaggerated appetite”, he reinforces.