Messi vents against Brazilian referee after Argentina win

Playing at home, Argentina suffered, but beat Peru 1-0 yesterday, in the South American qualifiers for the World Cup. After the triumph, Lionel Messi went to social media to complain about the refereeing of Brazilian Wilton Pereira Sampaio, who canceled a goal by Cristian Romero, in the first stage, and scored a penalty for Peru in the second half – the charge was wasted by Yotún.

In addition to complaints about the referee, Messi assessed that the game was complicated due to the wind and the posture of the Peruvian team, always behind and leaving few spaces, but he celebrated the victory.

“Hard game, difficult to play. Lots of wind, their team all behind, leaving few spaces. The referee always whistles our game does the same thing, it seems like it’s on purpose. But, well, three important points that bring us close of our goal,” Messi wrote in an Instagram post.

It is the fifth time that Wilton Pereira Sampaio officiates a game for the Argentine national team and it is not the first time that Messi has complained, as highlighted by the newspaper “Olé”. After the 3-0 victory over Ecuador in the Copa America 2021, the ace had already complained, saying: “The match was complicated, the referee did things that way.”

Situation in the qualifiers

With the victory, Argentina’s seventh in the Qualifiers, Lionel Scaloni’s team reached 25 points and maintained the vice-leadership and unbeaten record in the tournament, which has the lead of Brazil, with 31 points. Peru, with just 11 points, is in ninth place.