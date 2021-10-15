Mexico to re-demand visas from Brazilians to curb illegal immigration to the US | World

The government of Mexico will re-requiring visas for Brazilians who wish to enter the country, according to a document published on Wednesday (14) by the Mexican government. It is not yet known when the measure will take effect.

This requirement would appear as a way of discourage Brazilians from going to Mexico who try to migrate to the U.S by land — The border between the two North American countries is experiencing a migratory crisis with a high flow of people, including Brazilian citizens.

VIDEO: Coyote abandons 7-year-old child at US border

Illegal immigration; see the flagrants at the border

2 of 2 Wall on the US-Mexico border, in the city of Rome (Texas) — Photo: Ed Jones/AFP Wall on the US-Mexico border in the city of Rome (Texas) — Photo: Ed Jones/AFP

According to figures from American authorities, more than 46 thousand Brazilians were detained on the US-Mexico border between October 2020 and September 2021. This is much more than double what was registered in 2019, when there were 18 thousand. Among those detained by border agents, Brazilians are the sixth most numerous.

In the document, the Mexican government signals the requirement will be temporary. “The migratory flows of Brazilians could continue improperly using the suppression of the visa requirement in ordinary passports to enter Mexico with a purpose other than the one allowed, for example, carrying out paid activities or transiting irregularly to a third country, says the text.

Brazilian dies of thirst and hunger trying to enter the US

Recently, the case of the Brazilian Lenilda dos Santos, who died at the age of 49 while trying to make the crossing between Mexico and the US on foot, drew attention. Thirsty and hungry, she died alone in the American desert, abandoned by the coyote – the name given to those who facilitate the crossing – and by others who made the trip. Remember the VIDEO above.

US senator criticizes Brazilians ‘in designer clothes’

US Republican Party senator Lindsey Graham said, during an interview with a TV network, that 40,000 Brazilians crossed the US-Mexico border “wearing Gucci branded clothes and bags.”

He, who is part of the party opposing President Joe Biden, made the statement to Fox News on Wednesday (13), but has not presented evidence of what he said.