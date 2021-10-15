Microsoft confirms problems with printers in Windows 11

After some user reports, Microsoft finally confirmed that Windows 11 faces some issues when installing certain printer models. According to the statement, given to the website Bleeping Computer, the two main problems occur when trying to configure a device over HTTP or the Internet Printing Protocol (IPP), which unexpectedly interrupts the process.

Solutions on the way

Fortunately, the company is already working on a fix and has identified which Windows builds are experiencing the issue. For more experienced users, there is the alternative of manually installing drivers through secure packages obtained from trusted sources.

Below is a list of Windows builds that are subject to problems with some printers:

Problems installing via HTTP

Client:

Windows 10, version 21H1;

Windows 10, version 20H2;

Windows 10, version 2004;

Windows 10, version 1909;

Windows 10, version 1809;

Windows 10, version 1607;

Windows 10 Enterprise 2015 LTSB;

Windows 8.1;

Windows 7 SP1;

Windows 11, version 21H2;

Server:

Windows Server 2022;

Windows Server, version 20H2;

Windows Server, version 2004;

Windows Server, version 1909;

Windows Server, version 1809;

Windows Server 2016;

Windows Server 2012;

Windows Server 2008 SP2

Problems installing via IPP

Client:

Windows 10, version 21H1;

Windows 10, version 20H2;

Windows 10, version 2004;

Windows 10, version 1809;

Windows 11, version 21H2;

Windows 10, version 1909

Server: