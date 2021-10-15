Microsoft will close LinkedIn in China

Microsoft Corp will shut down LinkedIn’s operations in China nearly seven years after its launch, and will replace the social network with a streamlined version of the platform that will focus only on jobs.

LinkedIn is the only major US-owned social network operating in the country, where the government requires such platforms to follow strict rules and regulations.

“We are also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China,” LinkedIn said in a blog post on Thursday, adding that it has not found the same level of engagement and sharing in the country as it does globally. .

LinkedIn said it will replace the service, which restricts the posting of certain content due to regulatory requirements, with a new portal called InJobs.

The new service, which will launch later this year, will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles, he said.

LinkedIn was created in California and purchased by Microsoft in 2016. It became extremely popular globally because of its social media features, which made it easier to build the professional network and connect between employers, employees and candidates.