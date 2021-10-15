miHoYo cancels bizarre Genshin Impact contest involving Elon Musk

Facebook

This morning, the official account of Genshin Impact Twitter started a contest in which rewards included inviting billionaire CEO Elon Musk to visit miHoYo’s corporate headquarters in China.

Basically, the contest said this:

Follow Ella Musk @Paimon2themoon

When 500,000 fans follow, @GenshinImpact will be renamed to Paimon

When 1 million fans follow, @GenshinImpact will follow @elonmusk

When 3M fans come, @GenshinImpact will invite @elonmusk to broadcast Genshin Impact

When 5 million fans come, CEO Dawei will invite Elon Musk to visit miHoYo’s HQ

Elon Musk is a tech billionaire who has recently become the richest person in the world. He is best known as the CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX.

Ella Musk’s Twitter account, named after an NPC in Genshin Impact, seems to be a promotional tool to show fan creators. In the game, Ella Musk is a young woman who studies the language used by Hilichurls (an enemy). Before this bizarre attempt at collaboration, there were no connections between her and the tech billionaire.

The social media manager ended up getting the message. The contest tweet has been deleted from the account of Genshin Impact.

However, later on, Elon Musk tweeted that he wanted to be a character in Genshin Impact.