Military company transforms “robot-dog” into killing machine – Link

Producing unmanned quadruped land vehicles (Q-UGVs) was already a regular activity at Ghost Robotics

You might imagine you’re inside an episode of Black Mirror or living in a Battlefield match, but armed “robot-dogs” are now a reality. Developed by the American company Ghost Robotics, the equipment is a kind of military version of the robots from Boston Dynamics, which for some years have been successful on the internet. However, now the futuristic dances and videos have been left out. The Ghost robot is equipped with 6.5mm rifles and was unveiled at a US Army conference earlier this week.

“Dog robots” are nothing new in the military, as last year, the 325th Security Forces Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, became the first Defense Department unit to use this technology in operations. regular. According to the website of the technology supplier company, “the robots with legs are made for unstructured terrain, where a typical device with wheels or tracks cannot operate efficiently”.

Producing unmanned quadruped land vehicles (Q-UGVs) was already a regular activity at Ghost Robotics. However, a new function has been incorporated into the machine’s abilities: “lethality”. The weapon added to the new “Dog Robot” was customized by Sword International’s small arms specialist and dubbed the SPUR (‘Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle’ or “Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle”).

With the resource, the equipment is a killing machine. It has a 30x optical zoom, thermal camera for aiming in the dark, and an effective range of 1,200 meters. Designed for long-range sport shooting targets, the four-foot design provides stability and shooting accuracy, according to the company. Against this background, analysts say the robot was built not only to be a scout, but also a human-led sniper.

The novelty first appeared at the 2021 annual conference of the United States Army Association earlier this week, held in Washington DC. It’s not yet clear whether Sword International or Ghost Robotics are selling the combination weapon and robot. But an advertisement on the Sword website states: “SWORD Defense Systems SPUR is the future of unmanned weapons systems and that future is now.”

There are also no definitions about how much ammo it is capable of holding or how difficult it can be to reload. But, in addition to the new capabilities, the developer also highlights the potential of “robot-dogs” to provide videos and carry out remote mapping, disarm bombs or detect weapons made with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear substances. Or, in this case, become the weapons themselves.

Unlike Ghost Robotics, Boston Dynamics, the world’s largest developer of “four-legged” robots, has a strict policy against using weapons in its machines. Last year, the company’s robot-dog, called Spot, went on sale in the US for $74,500, and a group of artists who criticize the military use of robots installed a paintball gun in the machine as a form of performance.

Experts have been warning about the use of “killer robots” (known as lethal autonomous weapons systems) for some time, but in most countries there is no legislation prohibiting their development or deployment.