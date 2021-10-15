Milly Lacombe: Accelerate, Corinthians – 10/14/2021

A year that had everything to be chaotic for Corinthians could end up being excellent, true. But for the game to really turn around, Sylvinho will need to speed up the team. Corinthians’ new squad is one of the best in Brazil. Not only because there are a lot of above-average people, but also because all the reinforcements fit together so well. William does not enter this account because he is from the house and when he is in shape he will solve a lot of things.

If the Corinthians that started the Brasileirão was a lame and very slow team, the one now has plenty of potential. Roger Guedes, Gustavo Mosquito, Gabriel Pereira, Adson, Vitinho and even Giuliano are players who like to run, who don’t get tired, who can be used to make the game more intense, more creative, more dynamic. Having young people so talented and fast and not using speed is a waste. It won’t be much use having this cast and not using it in a bolder way, with more – as they say nowadays – depth, with more changes of positions, with less conservatism.

Sylvinho has in his hands an excellent score and players who reach very tuned notes, but to create a good song, he will need to release the handbrake, train hard, build a team that, until now, was only in rehearsal. He has time for this. The important thing now would be to break through the barrier of slowness, the touch of the side ball, the triangulation backwards. Making a goal and retreating, with a cast like this, shouldn’t be acceptable.