Mindfulness Techniques Can Help Improve Eating Habits

You gulped down your lunch while surfing social media or watching your favorite show, and now you feel bloated and insecure about the taste of your food. Or maybe you feel guilty about eating leftover chocolate cake right out of the fridge.

According to researcher Lilian Cheung, these behaviors and mindsets contrast with conscious eating, which means using all your physical and emotional senses to experience and enjoy the food choices you make without judgment. The specialist, who spoke to CNN via e-mail, she is a speaker and director of health promotion and communication in the Department of Nutrition at the TH Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University in the United States.

“It stems from the broader philosophy of mindfulness, a secular and pervasive practice used in many religions,” said Cheung. “Mindfulness is an intentional focus on someone’s thoughts, emotions and physical sensations in the present moment.”

Read more about diet and fitness

The philosophies of mindful eating and intuitive eating overlap but differ in some important respects. While mindful eating means being present to experience food as you eat it, intuitive eating focuses more on improving a person’s relationship with food and body image, rejecting harsh external messages about diet.

Whether one method is better than the other depends on individual needs, said Lisa Young, adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University, a private practice nutritionist and author of “Finally Full, Finally Slim.” ”, no edition in Brazil).

Conscious eating fits into all kinds of advice and strategies for diet, weight and health. “It’s easier to use for a wider audience because it’s a tool that can be incorporated into many different methods,” Young said.

Experts cautioned that mindful eating is not a universal remedy for food or health issues, but studies have suggested some benefits of the practice, largely based on its meditative aspects and abilities to help people distinguish signs of physical hunger from emotional hunger.

Some people have experienced weight loss or stability, reduced anxiety and stress, normalized eating habits, and relief from irritable bowel syndrome and gastrointestinal symptoms, Young said.

Practicing conscious eating

The goal of mindful eating is to bring all of your senses—seeing, smelling, hearing, tasting, and touching—and thoughts during distraction-free eating experiences more attuned, said Teresa T. Fung, professor and director of the Dietetics Didactic Program at Simmons University, Boston, and adjunct professor of nutrition at Harvard University’s TH Chan School of Public Health.

“When I go to breakfast, I’m not going to hold my iPad and read today’s news. I won’t check my email. I’m just going to sit in a quiet place — it could be a couch. I don’t need to sit at the dining room table,” Fung explained.

THE CNN followed Fung through his morning coffee experiment: she paid attention to the sound of the coffee being boiled, then to the smell. She noted the color of her drink, its balance between cream and coffee. Then she can focus on whether the coffee itself is as hot in her mouth as the mug in her hands or the texture of the liquid. As she drank, she could mentally notice the flavors.

Gratitude is both an aspect and a potential result of mindful eating. Raising your awareness beyond yourself as you eat, you can also think about “where the food came from, expressing gratitude for the environmental elements and individuals involved in the food-to-plate journey,” said Cheung, editorial director of The Nutrition Source, online resource from the Harvard School of Public Health Department of Nutrition for Scientific Guidance for Healthy Living.

You may be used to using the phone, watching television, or reading while you eat, but you can break the habit by gradually eliminating mealtime distractions. “If you have dinner while watching TV most nights of the week, can you start by reserving Sunday night to eat carefully? Then on Monday and so on?”, asked Cheung.

The same goes for those who have a busy schedule, which makes it difficult to be able to focus only on eating. Just try to practice mindful eating as much as you can—whether for five minutes during lunchtime or during every meal and snack, doing what you can is better than nothing, experts said.

If you feel impatient or want to pick up the phone while eating, that’s fine, Cheung said. Just notice these feelings, take a few deep breaths, and bring your attention back to the meal. Take small bites and chew well too. If you eat slowly, you’re more likely to recognize when you’re full—rather than full—and can stop eating.

“Sharing a meal or eating with others is certainly recommended,” Cheung said. And eating mindfully “doesn’t have to mean consuming your food in silence.” “Instead, try to take a few minutes at the beginning of a meal: smile at your colleagues, express your gratitude for food and the company of others, and try the first bites without speaking to focus on the eating experience.”

After consciously eating for a while, this mindset can apply to other areas of your life. “This can apply to conscious living and doing one thing at a time,” Fung said. “I’ll check my emails now, I’ll watch TV later. So often, we do so many things at the same time that we become multitasking and don’t pay attention to anything.”

Translated text. Click here to read the original in English.