Mogi opens an appointment today for the 3rd dose of the vaccine for the elderly and health workers

This Friday (15), at 4:00 pm, the Municipal Health Department of Mogi das Cruzes opens an online appointment for the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in elderly and health workers who completed the vaccination schedule for the past year. at least six months, regardless of the laboratory received in the first and second doses.

According to the folder, today there will also be release of new dates for the second dose of Astrazeneca for those who took the first until the 24th of July.

Applications will be held this Saturday (16) at the drive-thru and also next week, informed the municipal administration.

Those interested should make an appointment at www. Cliquevacina.com.br or contact us by phone 160, from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Until 9 am this Friday (15), the system still had 624 vacancies for the application of the 1st dose of the vaccine (Pfizer) in adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years.

3rd dose

Vaccination of health workers with the additional dose began this week, with immunization in workplaces such as public and private hospitals, removal services, emergency care units and basic health units. The Municipal Health Department stated that it is also already arranging for the scheduling of workers at ILPIs – Long-Term Institutions.

“It is important to schedule only those who have received the first two doses for at least six months. Many health workers have not yet completed this period and, in these cases, it will not be possible to carry out a booster vaccination”, said the head of the Epidemiological Surveillance Division, Lilian Peres Mendes.

Anyone who took Covid-19 should wait 30 days after symptoms start or the case is confirmed before receiving the dose. And people who have flu-like symptoms at the time should not be vaccinated either, and should seek medical attention for evaluation.

Necessary documents:

Proof of vaccination of the 1st and 2nd doses;

Document with photo and CPF;

Proof of address in Mogi das Cruzes or of work in the city;

For healthcare professionals: