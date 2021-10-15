Monica Benini comments giving birth to second child with Junior: ‘very in love’ – Famous

Monica Benini talks about the birth of her daughter Lara (photo: Reproduo/Stories)

Junior Lima



and



Monica Benini



they are happy with the arrival of Lara, the couple’s second offspring. The little one came into the world last Sunday (10/10) and the dads spoke out this Thursday, after all the adrenaline of childbirth.

In the stories, Benini told his followers how the process went and gave some details: “The birth was very, very, very, very intense, but Lara ended up being born even by natural vaginal birth the way I wanted, a super respectful, healthy birth the way I dreamed, challenging, but this,” stated Monica.

Lara



She joins her four-year-old brother Otto, and the family is now a quartet. Monica explained that she left the social media to enjoy such a special moment, with her family. “We are here, the four of us are happy. Larinha is a cute, a little angel, they are very much in love,” said the mother.

Monica Benini shows all her love for her daughter, who was born last Sunday (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Junior also thanked the followers for messages and posted the girl’s first photo: “I can’t describe the size of the happiness! We were flooded with a gigantic dose of love!!! The feeling of completeness and endless gratitude. Thank you, daughter, Since now! Welcome to our family!!!”, said the artist.