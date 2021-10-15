MP associations say that “at no time” was there an agreement on the Revenge PEC

× Photo: Cleia Viana/Chamber of Deputies

Five entities of the MP deny the existence of an agreement with deputies for the approval of the PEC da Revenge and claim that they are contrary to the last text of this PEC presented today (14) in the plenary.

“This is because the proposed changes still directly affect the functional independence and autonomy of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, especially in its extrajudicial action, as well as deform the constitutional model of the Public Prosecutor’s Office idealized by the original constituent”, state in note.

The Associations clarify that “there were advances” in institutional negotiations in points placed for dialogue, such as the suppression of the possibility of review by the CNMP of the institution’s final performance in its judicial action; suppression of the automatic choice of 2/3 of CSMP members by the Attorneys General – keeping the current format; suppression of the possibility of the statute of limitations being indefinite and without an objective starting point; and suppression of the exclusion of the representation of one of the branches of the MPU – in this case the MPM.

“However, there remain points that were not open to dialogue and deserve due improvement, among which we highlight: (1) the significant increase in the number of seats for CNMP members chosen by the National Congress; and (2) how to choose the National Inspector”, they say in the note.

Earlier, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), announced that the Revenge PEC will only be voted on next Tuesday. The PEC changes the composition of the National Council of the Public Ministry.