MT-03 Iron Man expands partnership between Yamaha and Marvel

Yamaha unveiled the MT-03 Iron Man, the newest product that is the result of a partnership between the tuning fork brand and Marvel, launched in 2019 during the Salão Duas Rodas. This is a special edition with a limited production of 480 units.

According to Yamaha, the option for the MT-03 to honor Iron Man because the front set of the bike refers to the hero’s reactor created by Stan Lee. In addition, the bike features graphics in shades of gold and red, as well as the armor of Iron Man, whose true identity is businessman and billionaire Tony Stark in the world of comics.

See too:

Production falls in September, but surpasses pre-pandemic period

Find out the insurance value of the most stolen motorcycles in the 1st semester

Yamaha Make 150 2021: the good recipe continues

The changes to the Iron Man MT-03 are only aesthetic, that is, it shares the mechanical set used in the standard version, bringing a 321 cm³ twin-cylinder engine that produces a maximum power of 42 hp and 3.0 kgf.m of torque . The package is completed with items such as a fully digital dashboard, inverted front suspension and two-wheel disc brakes with ABS system.

The model is the fourth that pays homage to a hero from the Marvel universe. By 2020, Yamaha had already released versions of the Fazer 250 based on the Black Panther and Captain Marvel, while the versatile Lander 250 had an edition inspired by Captain America.

And everything indicates that the partnership should not end there, as in the official launch teaser of Iron Man’s MT-03 it is possible to see a piece of a Spider-Man NMax scooter. Check out the following video:

The Yamaha MT-03 Homem de Ferro arrives at dealerships at a suggested price of R$ 27,990, without shipping and not valid for São Paulo, where the ICMS rate is higher.

In addition to motorcycles, the partnership between Yamaha and Marvel also yielded a collection of clothing and accessories such as t-shirts, caps and key chains developed and produced by the Brazilian brand Piticas. The items can be found at tuning fork brand dealerships and in your e-commerce.

And in addition to Yamaha, another brand has a relationship with Marvel characters. We’re talking about Ducati, which is featured in the film Venom: Times of Carnage. Check out the relationship between the anti-hero and Panigale V4 S by clicking here!

What do you think of the heroes’ presence in the motorcycle world? Do you have one that is your favorite? Leave your opinion in the comments!