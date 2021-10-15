Nanda’s dog attacks Thiago and is acclaimed

Thiago Rocha, participant of “Marriage à Cegas” (Netflix) is not pleasing the public. In addition to unnecessary comments, the skydiving instructor also had sexist talks with his own fiancee, Nanda Terra.

In one of the episodes released yesterday, Thiago said that “the ideal woman”, for him, would not have a long history of previous relationships.

I always imagined for myself, a woman, like, more relaxed. Not so much past, not so much history like me. Because it scares me, because I know what I was, I wouldn’t date the person I was. I wouldn’t want to marry a woman who’s been through thousands of men. It’s very strong to know that your wife has already hooked up with a lot of guys. said the Blind Marriage participant

For this reason, the reality’s viewers were happy when Tobias, Nanda’s dog, attacked Thiago when he met him. The animal even hurt the face of the parachutist, who said the dog “looked more like a goat”.

The most surprising thing is that before the meeting between the groom and the pet, Nanda said that Tobias is able to “feel the bad energy in people” and that it would be important for the dog to like Thiago.

It seems that the little animal detected by nose that the parachutist attended the same school of feminism as Erasmo Viana, a participant in “A Fazenda 13”.