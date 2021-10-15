New Corepunk trailer draws attention as it really feels like a “League of Legends MMO” ⋆

Like all fans of League of Legends well you know, the Riot Games is working on an MMORPG based on the game’s universe. The project is at a very early stage and we know little about it so far. However, a new video that revealed the upcoming gameplay corepunk ended up referring to the legendary MOBA, in other words, the game already gives us a good idea about what a League of Legends MMO would be like… let’s take a look?

It was through Youtube that the new trailer of the promising Corepunk was revealed (you can check the video right below this post). And yes, as I highlighted, the scenes drew attention because of the gameplay’s similarities to the legendary League of Legends, which gave everyone a good idea of ​​what the MMORPG that Riot Games is developing could look like. The video focuses on the title’s PVE options and reveals many details about the game world, combat system, visual style and much more.

Note that Corepunk would have a beta test round in August, but the devs of Artificial Core opted to postpone the experience, considering that several elements of the game still needed further polishing. Therefore, those who are interested in enjoying the game can still apply to try for a place in the tests. To do so, just visit the official website of the game and subscribe to the Newsletter. If the devs select your email, you will get an invite to the Closed Beta. Anyway, here we have a very promising MMORPG and this ends up “forcing” us to keep an eye on all the news inherent to the title.

