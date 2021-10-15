New Medicines page facilitates searches for SUS users and professionals

The new version of the drug page related to Pharmaceutical Assistance is already online on the website of the Department of Health (SES). The main novelty involves the services on the RS Digital Pharmacy platform, where it is possible to consult, request and renew medicines over the internet without the need for the user to travel to a Special Medicines Pharmacy in the city where he lives.

Another facility is aimed at professionals, with guidance on the drugs available in the SUS and how to inform users about access. In addition, there are laws and regulations on drugs made available in the SUS and updated guidelines on the main changes resulting from Covid-19.

“This innovation includes all the necessary information about Pharmaceutical Assistance in the Unified Health System (SUS) and access to standardized medicines from the National List of Essential Medicines (Rename)”, explained the coordinator of the Department of Pharmaceutical Assistance (Deaf), Rodrigo Coast meadow.

With the new version, he said, SUS users can more easily locate the steps needed to request drugs under state responsibility, with the complete list of available drugs and the documents for request.

Check out these and other Pharmaceutical Assistance services

Pharmacy goes to school campaign – Aims to develop educational activities in school environments on the rational or appropriate use of medicines and correct disposal, contributing to awareness of the topic and training multipliers.

Pharmacy and Therapeutics Commission (CFT) of SES/RS – Multi-professional, consultative, educational, technical-scientific, advisory and recommendation instance for updating the list of medicines and nutritional formulas under the responsibility of the State.

Care+ Program – It encompasses actions and services to encourage the implementation of pharmaceutical care in the State so that care is offered in a network, integrated and focused on the user.

Pharmacy Care Program+ – The objective is to expand, qualify and promote pharmaceutical services in Special Medicine Pharmacies (FME) in the cities of Rio Grande do Sul.

Intersectoral Policy on Medicinal Plants and Herbal Medicines – PMF policies are not restricted to the introduction of medicinal plants in health and pharmaceutical assistance programs, which rely on the experience of many municipal herbal medicine programs. Its formulation encourages and reinforces environmental policies, policies aimed at family farming, agroecology, the preservation of traditional knowledge and the generation of employment and income.