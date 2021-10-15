New Nobel Prize for Literature, Abdulrazak Gurnah will be published by Companhia das Letras – 10/14/2021 – Illustrated

Companhia das Letras acquired the rights to publish four novels by Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Tanzanian author who won the Nobel Prize for Literature last week.

Born in Zanzibar, an island in Tanzania, and with a consolidated career in academia and in the British literary scene, Gurnah had never been published in Brazil.

The editions begin with the writer’s most recent book, “Afterlives”, released in the United Kingdom last year, which arrives in Brazilian bookstores next semester. The book illustrates the violent effects of German colonization on the east coast of Africa through a mosaic of characters, including a soldier trained by the colonizers.

Three other works considered prominent in his literature were also hired – “Paradise”, from 1994, which was a finalist for the Booker Prize; “By the Sea”, from 2001, work with the most autobiographical character that had ever been published in Portugal; and 2005’s “Desertion,” which tells the story of two banned novels. These do not have a defined publication date yet.

Gurnah’s work, considered an exponent of postcolonial literature, is characterized by discussing the effects of displacement and exile on migrants.

“More than migration, the common thread in Gurnah’s work is the idea of ​​travel, of itinerancy”, says Elena Brugioni, a professor at the Department of Literary Theory at Unicamp. “He performs a back-and-forth exercise between the present and the past to understand how the encounters and disagreements of the characters originate in historical issues.”

The largest Brazilian publisher, Companhia das Letras also bought, after last year’s Nobel Prize in Literature, a series of books by the American poet Louise Glück, which was also unpublished in Brazil. The collection “Poemas 2006-2014” was released in June. The same expedient was adopted with Belarusian Svetlana Aleksiévitch from “Voices of Chernobyl” five years ago.