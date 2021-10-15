Newspaper calls Mbappé’s move to Real Madrid next season

Kylian Mbappé will play for Real Madrid next season. This is what guarantees the Spanish daily ‘AS’, which released this Thursday (14), the desire of the French striker to wear the meringue shirt to fulfill a childhood dream, regardless of salary increase.

According to the publication, Mbappé is not interested in just making money at this stage of his life. Therefore, the idea of ​​Paris Saint-Germain to invest heavily in a new proposal that is financially bigger does not appeal to the 22-year-old player. Thus, he will leave the French club at the end of his contract, in June 2022.

The Spanish vehicle emphasizes that Mbappé wants to be more valued. At PSG, he is the third most important player in the squad, behind Messi and Neymar. The club, in turn, intends to offer a proposal of 30 million euros (R$ 190 million) net per year for him to stay, which would make him the highest paid athlete on the team.

However, Mbappé does not put sporting achievements above money. He wants to play for a team where he can win titles, break records and go down in football history, but he doesn’t see that he can do that while staying in Paris.

Real Madrid tried to sign Mbappé in the August window, but PSG was adamant and rejected two offers from the Spaniards.