Newspaper: Casemiro has ‘a foot and a half’ outside Real Madrid and PSG is interested in the Brazilian

In recent years, defensive midfielder Casemiro has established himself as one of the main players of the Brazilian team and also of Real Madrid, the club for which he works. However, the newspaper ‘El Nacional’ indicates that the Brazilian may be starting from the Spanish team.

According to the publication, Casemiro does not have, with Carlo Ancelotti, the team’s new coach, the same prestige he had with Zinédine Zidane, for whom he was considered irreplaceable. Thus, Real Madrid would consider a transfer of the Brazilian, even if his contract was renewed in August.

You watch ALL Champions Games LIVE on HBO MAX! Click here and subscribe!

The defensive midfielder’s link extends until 2025, but the player arouses the interest of Premier League teams and also PSG, according to the newspaper. And Real Madrid, which is still analyzing the possibilities, has even identified a possible replacement: Aurélien Tchouaméni, 21-year-old Monaco player.

Although ‘El Nacional’ points out that Casemiro would no longer be seen as indispensable, the Brazilian continues as the holder of Real Madrid. In the current season, he has been listed for 10 games, starting in eight of them, reserve used in one and being on the bench for the entire game on just one occasion.