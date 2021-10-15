Neymar and Raphinha shine, and the Brazilian team beats Uruguay showing off in the qualifiers

Brasil de Tite performed at Arena da Amazônia and ran over Uruguay 4-1

O Brazil won and convinced in the qualifiers for the world Cup 2022. This Thursday, at the Arena da Amazônia, Tite’s team was left over and ran over the Uruguay by 4 to 1.

In addition to Neymar, who again scored and played well for the national team, one of Tite’s main changes in the starting lineup, Raphinha, stood out with two goals.

Neymar hit the net at 9 minutes into the game and Raphinha extended it at 18. The Leeds forward made the third at 15 minutes of the final stage. At 31, Suárez scored, from a foul, Uruguay’s goal of honor in the match. At 39, it was Gabigol’s turn to leave his.

There were four goals, but it could easily have been five, six or seven, so easy for Brazil to create clear scoring chances against the weak (in practice) Uruguay team.

Championship status

With the result, Brazil goes to 31 points and maintains its unbeaten record and leadership in the qualifiers with 10 wins and one draw.

In the history of the South American qualifiers in this format, the maximum points a fourth placed has scored is 30, with Paraguay in 2002.

In other words, Brazil is virtually guaranteed the World Cup in Qatar, in 2022.

Uruguay drops to fifth place with 16 points.

Neymar and Raphinha: the new attacking duo?

The shirt 10, after a bad performance against Colombia, returned to shine. And he may have found his ideal partner in Raphinha.

The two showed harmony and bent the Uruguayan defense.

Tite news goes well

Tite made several changes to the starting lineup. The main ones were Lucas Veríssimo and Raphinha. The Benfica defender was safe containing Suárez and Cavani, while Raphinha repeated the dose he had been doing when he left the bench, putting “fire” in the game.

This time, Raphinha scored two goals in the match.

Parish maintained

With the result, Brazil maintains the 20-year taboo against its rival. Since 2001, Uruguay has not achieved a victory against the national team.

Since then, 7 Brazilian victories and 5 draws.

upcoming games

The Brazilian team returns to play on November 11, at home, against Colombia in the qualifiers.

On the same date, Uruguay receives the Argentina team.

Datasheet

Brazil 4 x 1 Uruguay

GOALS: Neymar, Raphinha 2x, Gabigol (BRA); Suarez (URU)

COLOMBIA: Muslera; Nandez (Cáceres), Coates, Godín and Viña (Piquerez); Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino (Towers), De La Cruz (Tower); Suarez, Cavani Technician: Oscar Tabarez

BRAZIL: Ederson; Emerson, Veríssimo, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro; Fabinho (Douglas Luiz), Fred (Edenílson) and Paquetá (Antony); Gabriel Jesus (Gabigol), Neymar and Raphinha (Everton Ribeiro). Technician: tit