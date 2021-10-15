Neymar’s sister ironizes Galvão Bueno after shirt 10’s great performance: “Microphone turned off”

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram

Rafaella Santos, Neymar’s sister, joked Galvão Bueno after Brazil’s 4-1 victory against Uruguay this Thursday (14), in a game that the shirt 10 shone and participated in all the goals of the Brazilian team.

She spoke on social media: “Brother’s goal, check. UFC check too, because he was beaten a lot. The Uruguayans complained, but there was a goal, check. There was a microphone off check too, but that’s ok”, said Neymar’s sister.

On Sunday (10), after a tie for the Brazil 0-0 against Colombia, leaked an audio of Galvão calling Neymar an “idiot”. After that, the player’s sister spoke up and came to the PSG’s attacker’s defense: “Oh, and a certain gentleman I had already talked about in my past story, during the broadcast, called my brother an idiot. Will it be him or you?” Rafaella asked at the time.

This Thursday, however, Galvão praised Neymar’s performance and cited the athlete’s leadership revealed by Santos, who reached the 70th goal for the Brazilian team. Brazil has 31 points and leads the qualifiers in isolation.

