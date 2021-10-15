Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack will be released on October 25th; Prices for Brazil and details revealed • Switch Brazil

Nintendo today announced news regarding the Add-on Pack – a new part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription plan that will be made available to all users starting the next day October 25.

Check out all the details of the plans below:

Nintendo Switch Online



The service includes:

Online Multiplayer

NES and Super NES games

Cloud Backup

Smartphone application

Special offers

individual subscription

Designed for a Nintendo Account Holder. Affordable and convenient, in your choice of 1, 3 and 12 month options.

You can try this subscription option free for 7 days.3 Subscribe from your console today!

1 month – BRL 20.00

– 3 months – BRL 40.00

– 12 months – BRL 100.00

family signature

Great for up to 8 Nintendo account users. The bigger your group, the more you save!

Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack



Nintendo 64 Games Dr. Mario 64 Mario Kart 64 mario tennis Sin & Punishment Star Fox 64 Super Mario 64 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time WIN BACK: COVERT OPERATIONS Yoshi’s Story

SEGA Mega Drive Games Castlevania: Bloodlines Against: Hard Corps Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine Ecco the Dolphin Golden Ax Gunstar Heroes MUSHA Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium laugh Shining Force Shinobi 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Streets of Rage 2 Strider

DLC Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise*

*DLC can also be purchased separately (out of plan) via Nintendo eShop.

individual subscription

Get everything included in a Nintendo Switch Online Subscription + Add-on Pack for a Nintendo Account User.

family signature

Purchase Nintendo Switch Online Subscription + Add-on Pack for up to 8 Nintendo Account Users. The larger your group, the more you save!

Already have Nintendo Switch Online?

If you already have an annual subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, you will receive a prorated discount for the new plan. This discount will be slightly different for each eligible member depending on how much time they have left in their current Nintendo Switch Online subscription—you will be able to see their specific price before purchasing the plan.