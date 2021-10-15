Nintendo Unveils Prices for New Switch Online Subscription

Nintendo announced, this Friday (15), the prices of the Switch Online expansion subscription, which will feature Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive games and will be launched on October 25th. There are two annual options:

Individual: BRL 262.99 ($49.99)

Family: R$421.99 | up to 8 accounts ($79.99)

Currently, Nintendo Switch Online annual subscription plans are $19.99 and $34.99. In Brazil, R$100 and R$175.

The so-called “Add-on Pack” will unlock access to various Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive games such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Ecco the Dolphin, and Streets of Rage two.

In addition, subscribers will also receive Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Happy Home Paradise, the newest expansion of the game, which can be played while the subscription is active. The consumer must have the base game purchased to enjoy.

New wireless versions of the Nintendo 64 and MegaDrive controllers will also be released for the Nintendo Switch. Check out the trailer below:

The news was revealed during the Animal Crossing event that took place this Friday (15th). In it, Nintendo gave details of the latest free game update, which will bring a new Café, the return of gyroids, the ability to cook food dishes and much more. In Happy Home Paradise, the first paid DLC, players will be able to hone their design skills in a vacation archipelago, building homes, schools, hospitals and other environments in the resort. Both arrive on November 5th.

For those who do not want to purchase the paid expansion through the Nintendo Switch Online subscription + Additional Pack, it will cost R$ 137.99.

