Nokia phone will come back redesigned

Nokia is relaunching one of its greatest classic successes, the Nokia 6310 cell phone, with its most classic model, also known by many Brazilians as “brick”. Initially the announcement was made by the current owner of the brand, HMD Global, for sales in the UK.

The company’s developer says that the device continues to maintain the original and iconic silhouette that characterized the Nokia 6310, keeping its great trademarks, including the long-life battery, which has always been characterized by lasting weeks of use, in addition to a drop resistant screen.

Another classic maintenance of the old Nokia, is the nostalgic game “Snake”, which will have a copy on the cell phone, to kill the nostalgia of fans of the classic “snake game”, which consisted only in controlling a snake that got bigger each time that it ate a white dot, but that it died every time the snake bit itself.

But that doesn’t mean that time hasn’t changed the classic Nokia. The screen this time will be bigger than the previous one: a 2.8-inch screen of 320×240 pixels, compared to the 1.8-inch screen of 120×160 pixels found in the original Nokia 6310.

Other subtle changes to mark the passage of 20 years of technological evolution include larger buttons and an expanded menu for easier reading. In addition, the phone charges using a MicroUSB cable and can run for 19 hours on battery power when actively used in a call, according to the Nokia website, and can last up to 21 days on battery standby.

Other novelties are the presence of a small camera with 0.3 megapixels, 16 MB of RAM memory and 8 MB of internal memory, in addition to the possibility of wireless FM radio, and an MP3 player for music and audio. “This desire for nostalgia makes the new Nokia 6310 the perfect tonic,” explained a Nokia spokesman in an interview with the Daily Mail, talking about the anniversary launch.

“With the Nokia 6310, it’s all fun and games,” the company said in a statement to the Daily Mail, adding, “you can listen to your favorite news channels, sports games or music stations anywhere with reliable connectivity or play an intense game from Snake!”

The price of the new Nokia 6310 is 60 pounds sterling (approximately 433 reais at the current price), and will be sold through the official Nokia website. There is no forecast of arrival in the Brazilian market yet.