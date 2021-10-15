Nova Fanny will have an affair with Ícaro Silva and Sergio Guize· TV News

Maria de Medeiros will assume the role of Fanny (Marieta Severo) in Verdades Secretas 2. In the continuation of Walcyr Carrasco’s serial, the Portuguese actress will play Blanche, owner of the history modeling agency. She will have an affair with Joseph (Ícaro Silva) and will fall in love with Ariel (Sergio Guizé).

Maria has a vast curriculum in international productions and has acted in famous films such as Pulp Fiction (1994), by Quentin Tarantino, and Henry and June (1990), by Philip Kaufman. In Brazil, she directed the feature Aos Nosso Filhos (2019), with Marieta Severo and José de Abreu in the cast.

Blanche’s passion in the novel, the character of Guizé will be married to model Laila (Érika Januza). According to the column by Zean Bravo, from the Extra newspaper, Ariel invests her money in a partnership with Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes) after returning from France. Together, the two will open the Radar Club nightclub.

In order to help the woman, the businessman will ask Blanche to accept Laila in her agency’s casting. From that time on, the pair will be involved. The almighty, however, will develop an obsessive feeling for the boy.

Fábio Rocha/ TV Globo

Ariel and Percy of Secret Truths 2

Secret Truths 2 premiere on the 20th

Scheduled for its premiere on October 20 at Globoplay, Walcyr Carrasco’s plot received a self-rating from Globo for over 18s and will feature much hotter scenes than in the first part of the story. At this first moment, only ten episodes of the sequel will be available. In all, the plot will have 50 chapters.

The sequel to the 2015 soap opera will be guided by the mystery of the death of Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) will make sure Angel (Camila Queiroz) killed her father and will do everything possible to put her in jail.

Seeking revenge, Alex’s daughter will hire detective Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) to investigate the protagonist. To get the girl’s confession, the boy will work undercover as a model in the same agency as the two. The idea, however, will not work very well.

The characters will become sexually involved and form a love triangle. In addition to many intrigues and secrets, the trio will star in sensual scenes, with the right to a frontal nude.

Meanwhile, Angel will return to the life of prostitution to make ends meet. Bankrupt, the girl will have the challenge of raising a small child after the death of Gui (Gabriel Leone) — it is still unknown the boy will also have been murdered by the protagonist.

Directed by Amora Mautner, Secret Truths 2 will feature heavier scenes that involve not only sex, but also death, violence and abuse.

Due to the “prohibited” version on streaming, Globo will make a lighter version of the soap opera to be shown on open TV — and that fits the rating for people over 16 years old. There is still no date for the debut on open TV.