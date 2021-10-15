Number of deaths from tuberculosis increases with covid-19 pandemic

The effects of the covid-19 pandemic on health services are destroying years of fighting tuberculosis and, for the first time in more than ten years, deaths from this disease are increasing, warned the WHO on Thursday (14).

The situation does not seem to improve: a growing number of people do not know they have the disease, for which there is treatment and can be cured, says the World Health Organization (WHO) in its annual report on tuberculosis, which covers 2020.

WHO estimates that about 4.1 million people have tuberculosis but have not been diagnosed or have not been officially declared, a number much higher than the 2.9 million in 2019.

The covid-19 pandemic has reversed years of global progress in the fight against tuberculosis, a disease caused by bacteria that affect the lungs.

According to the report, last year there were 214,000 tuberculosis deaths among HIV-positive people (compared to 209,000 in 2019) and 1.3 million tuberculosis deaths among other patients (compared to 1.2 million in 2019). That is, about 1.5 million deaths in total, a number that has not been reached since 2017, according to the WHO.

“This report confirms our fears that the interruption of basic health services due to the pandemic would bring to nothing the years of progress against tuberculosis,” insisted Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO, in a statement.

“This is alarming news that should serve as a global warning sign of the urgent need to invest and innovate to fill gaps in diagnosis, treatment and care for the millions of people affected by this preventable and treatable disease,” he added.

– India and Indonesia -The increase in deaths compromises the WHO strategy of reducing deaths from the disease by 90% and the tuberculosis incidence rate by 80% by 2030, compared to 2015.

According to the organization’s forecasts, the number of people who develop tuberculosis and die could be “much higher in 2021 and 2022”.

There were many negative impacts: confinement complicated patient access to health facilities and the pandemic mobilized health professionals and financial and technical resources.

The number of new diagnoses and patients reported by authorities dropped to 5.8 million in 2020 from 7.1 million in 2019.

The drop in reported cases is mainly seen in India, Indonesia, the Philippines and China.

The offer of preventive treatment for tuberculosis also suffered: around 2.8 million people had access in 2020, which represents a reduction of 21% in one year.

In addition, the number of people treated for drug-resistant TB has decreased by 15%, from 177,000 in 2019 to 150,000 in 2020, which is equivalent to approximately one in three who need it.

Global spending on tuberculosis diagnosis, treatment and prevention has also fallen, from $5.8 billion to $5.3 billion in 2020, less than half of the global funding target, set at $13 billion a year by 2022 .