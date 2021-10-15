‘Old Liar’ · TV News

After finding a pool full of euros in the mansion registered in the name of Jesuína (Laura Cardoso), José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will go after the lady in Império. Aware that he has been tricked, he will break down the door of the old woman’s house in anger and curse her. “Old liar”, will fire the commander in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

Alexandre Nero’s character will find the fortune that was stolen from his account abroad in the house in Petrópolis that belonged to the Medeiros family. He will discover that Silviano (Othon Bastos) sold the property to Jesuína Ferreira and will demand explanations from the veteran.

In scenes that will to air from the next 25th , the “man in black” will not be welcomed by the mysterious woman. “It’s late, I was going to sleep. I’m in no condition to receive any visitors, sorry. If you want to come back tomorrow…”, the veteran will say.

Possessed, José Alfredo will offend the old woman by screaming through the window, but will be interrupted by Josué (Roberto Birindelli), who will remind him that she may be making contact with Fabrício Melgaço. “Break down this shit,” the rich man will ask the henchman.

Upon entering the house, he will deliver the document that proves that she owns a mansion in the mountainous region and will force her to read. Jesuína, then, will invent that she needs glasses and will insist on going to the other room to get the object. The Commander, who won’t go easy, will have his right arm accompany her. “Don’t argue with me, my patience is short”, will affirm the protagonist.

Laura Cardoso on stage as Jesuína

escape attempt

Alone with Joshua, she will ask you to leave by the back. “For God’s sake, I’m old enough to be your grandmother. If you do that…”, he will release the woman, who will be promptly denied the desire.

When she turns to the drawer in search of her glasses, Jesuína will take a machete that will be under a blanket. The henchman will notice the lady’s trick and threaten her: “Do I look like someone who respects a helpless old lady? If the commander told me to kick your ass, I’d do it crazy, because that’s how I treat crooks like you.”

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unpublished Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, premieres on November 9th.

