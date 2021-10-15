OMG! Anitta releases the GREAT “Faking Love”, dancing bet with Saweetie for an international career; check out!

It’s already with us! “Faking Love”, third single from the album “Girl from Rio“, was released this Thursday (14). On social networks, Anitta had already said that the song is a POWERFUL partnership with American rapper Saweetie, who gained worldwide recognition after her hit “Best Friend”, feat of her with Doja Cat.

Anitta, who is clearly on the rise in her international career, told Billboard magazine that the single “It’s pop/funk in English, with a Latin flavor in the melody.” And she defined the song perfectly! The public’s expectation for the song was very high, since the malandra had been dedicating herself more to reggaeton and even bossa nova.

We only know one thing: the song has barely debuted and we already have it on the tip of our tongues! Hahahaha listen: