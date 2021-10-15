OMG! Anitta releases the GREAT “Faking Love”, dancing bet with Saweetie for an international career; check out!

It’s already with us! “Faking Love”, third single from the album “Girl from Rio“, was released this Thursday (14). On social networks, Anitta had already said that the song is a POWERFUL partnership with American rapper Saweetie, who gained worldwide recognition after her hit “Best Friend”, feat of her with Doja Cat.
Anitta, who is clearly on the rise in her international career, told Billboard magazine that the single “It’s pop/funk in English, with a Latin flavor in the melody.” And she defined the song perfectly! The public’s expectation for the song was very high, since the malandra had been dedicating herself more to reggaeton and even bossa nova.
We only know one thing: the song has barely debuted and we already have it on the tip of our tongues! Hahahaha listen:
It does not stop there! This Friday (15), the music video will also be released. On the networks, the singer has released behind-the-scenes footage, with the promise of a “pop and modern” bapho choreography, which has everything to hit. Check out:
Since focusing her efforts on the international market, Anitta has generated even more expectations with her next album, the album “Girl From Rio”. The Brazilian’s first album with Warner Records, an American label, the project even had its release announced for the month of October this year. The date, however, will undergo a significant change. In a recent conversation with Hugo Gloss, the powerful told firsthand that the album was postponed. “I changed my mind, sorry fans, but after I came here (USA), ‘living’ because of the quarantine, very amazing things started to happen, the opportunity to work with a lot of people… And then, we were thinking: ‘Man, either we put the album in now, the way it was already, or the people have the opportunity to improve the album, but wait for next year’. And I decided to wait to have something more amazing, so we’re changing some ideas that we had on the album, because there was an opportunity to work with people we didn’t imagine and we think that to be my first album and already have these amazing things are very good for me“Explained Anitta.
“Faking Love” is the third single from the upcoming album. Previously, “Me Gusta“, recorded with Cardi B and Myke Towers, and the title track of the project, “Girl from Rio”, which put Anitta on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and on the VMA break, were released. Powerful!
Watch Anitta perform at the Video Music Awards: