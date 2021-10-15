“Only a crazy person would deny it”, Vasco’s idol admits interest in playing for Flamengo

Flamengo tried to negotiate the hiring of the defender with Cruzeiro, but gave up to close with Arrascaeta

Flamengo won the hearts of thousands of fans and has one of the biggest fans, on the other hand they have a very strong rivalry with fans of other clubs, but it seems that Dedé, Vasco’s idol defender, is an exception to the rule. The player cruzmaltino spoke of his love for Vasco, but showed admiration for the rival club, Flamengo.

Dedé’s statement was given in an interview with ‘Flow Sport Club’, on YouTube, Dedé admitted that he wants to play for Flamengo. “For God’s sake, who wouldn’t be interested in playing for Flamengo? As well as in other big teams in Brazil.”.

Player highlighted that despite the affection and admiration he feels for Vasco, playing for Flamengo would be an option, and he also reinforced the structure offered by the rubro-negro club. “I went through Vasco, everyone knows the affection I have for Vasco and how grateful I am for everything, but I’m a professional. You can ask anyone, only a crazy person would deny playing for Flamengo, especially because of the structure the club provides”, he revealed.

The player also confirmed that there was an exchange of messages between him and the Most Wanted. In 2019, Flamengo started conversations with Cruzeiro, the club that Dedé played for, but gave up the agreement for the player to close with Arrascaeta.

Despite that at the moment a possible signing would be unlikely since the club has no demands in the position, especially after the arrival of David Luiz, another detail is that Dedé has not played since 2019, and spent a long period recovering from knee surgery. “There has already been an exchange of messages, even in relation to my recovery there at Flamengo,” he said.