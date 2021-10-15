Only one neighborhood in Joinville has no active Covid-19 cases; see numbers by region

This Thursday, 14, Joinville registered a total of 670 active cases of Covid-19. Patients are residents of different neighborhoods in the city. Currently, only the Dona Francisca region has no active cases.

The neighborhood that registers the most patients undergoing treatment is Aventureiro, with 41 cases. This is the city’s neighborhood with the highest number of people infected by Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, totaling 8,150

Next is the Floresta, with 40 active cases. The region is the fifth among those that registered the most positive tests, with 4,812 infected throughout the pandemic period.

In addition to the Dona Francisca neighborhood, which has no active cases, there are at least 13 other regions with less than ten patients undergoing treatment, including Centro, Bom Retiro, Bucarein, Adhemar Garcia, Fátima, Parque Guarani, Profipo, Santa Catarina, Jardim Sofia , Rio Bonito, São Marcos, North Industrial Zone and Cubatão.

Check the ranking of neighborhoods with the highest number of active cases and also those that registered the most positive cases in the pandemic:

