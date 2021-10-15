‘Only states lose’, says governor of RJ on change in ICMS rule on fuel – 10/14/2021 – Market

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL), criticized this Thursday (14) the bill approved in the Chamber of Deputies that changes the rule on the ICMS (state tax) on fuels.

According to Castro, the proposal, if approved, would reduce the state’s annual revenue by R$ 1.3 billion. The approved text provides that the tax is applied on the average value of the last two years to lower the price of gasoline.

“It is a project that has a great impact on Rio de Janeiro. The perspective is that Rio will lose almost R$ 1.3 billion per year. A state that is undergoing fiscal recovery,” he said.

The governor of Rio de Janeiro said he accepted to reduce the ICMS rate on fuels in the state (currently at around 34%, one of the highest in the country) as long as there is also a reduction in the tariff policy practiced by Petrobras.

“If we reduced it to 25%, a rate practiced in many states, we would lose R$ 500 million. Rio de Janeiro is willing to re-discuss the entire chain to lower the price for the population. What is not possible is to cut ICMS and Petrobras to continue increasing it. There has to be a policy to reduce the entire chain,” he said.

Castro said, however, that the change depends on the approval of the Ministry of Economy, due to the Tax Recovery Regime signed by the state with the federal government.

“I also think there needs to be a trigger, but that only the states lose and Petrobras increases revenue. You can’t put the states as villains in a chain that everyone wins,” he said.

The basic text was approved by 392 votes to 71. Deputies rejected the highlights, which are attempts to change specific points of the project. Now, the proposal goes to the Senate.

The scoreboard is a victory for the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who sponsors the project with the argument that the measure will reduce fuel prices. In recent weeks, he has been attacking Petrobras’ price transfers and criticizing the states for not wanting to lower their ICMS rates.

On several occasions, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) has blamed part of the governors for the rise in gas and fuel prices.

Governors argue that they did not raise ICMS rates in the current administration and that fuel inflation is due to the exchange rate and the rise in the value of a barrel of oil internationally.

Today, ICMS is calculated based on a reference price, known as the PMPF (Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer), revised every 15 days according to a price survey at the service stations. On this amount, the rates of each fuel are applied.

The bill that advances in the Chamber foresees a change in the calculation that would consider the average of fuels in the last two years, that is, the base becomes fixed. Each state would then apply its ICMS rate on this average price. The rate applied is that of December 31 of the last year included in the calculation, that is, for 2019 and 2020, the rate of December 31, 2020 will be considered.

According to the approved text, the states and the Federal District will annually define specific rates that will be in effect for 12 months.

According to Lira and the project’s rapporteur, Deputy Dr. Jaziel (PL-CE), the measure should reduce the price of gasoline by 8%. In the case of ethanol, the drop would be 7%, and 3.7% for diesel. The calculation method, however, was not disclosed.