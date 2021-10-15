Ox price drops again without China; check out this friday’s highlights

Boi: at sign retreats once again with the absence of China, says Safras & Mercado

Schedule:

Brazil: data on crops in Mato Grosso (Imea)

Brazil: IBC-Br de Agosto (Central Bank)

US: weekly grain exports (USDA)

Boi: at sign retreats once again with the absence of China, says Safras & Mercado

According to Safras & Mercado consultancy, live cattle prices had another day of decline in the Brazilian physical market. In Dourados (MS), the arroba went from R$270/271 to R$270 and in Cuiabá (MT), it went from R$260 to R$259. In São Paulo, capital, the reference went from R$274 to R$272, in the term modality.

At B3, the quotes of cattle futures contracts had another day of sharp decline and the maturity for October was below R$ 270 per arroba. The maturity adjustment for October went from BRL 272.05 to BRL 266.80, in November it went from BRL 280.20 to BRL 273.85 and in December it went from BRL 292.00 to BRL 287, 55 per at sign.

Corn: bag falls again in Campinas (SP)

The Cepea corn indicator, calculated based on prices in Campinas (SP), dropped again. The price varied -0.29% compared to the previous day and went from R$90.39 to R$90.13 per bag. Therefore, in the year, the indicator increased by 14.6%. In 12 months, prices reached 29.63% appreciation.

At B3, the corn futures contract curve had a mixed behavior and alternated between highs and lows. The maturity adjustment for November was from BRL 88.69 to BRL 88.82, from January 2022 it went from BRL 88.71 to BRL 88.62, from BRL 88.99 to BRL in March 89.26 and finally, in May, it went from R$ 86.85 to R$ 86.25 per bag.

Soybean: Cepea indicator continues to fall

The Cepea soybean indicator, calculated based on prices practiced at the port of Paranaguá (PR), continued to fall. The price varied -0.37% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 168.3 to R$ 167.68 per bag. Thus, in the accumulated result for the year, the indicator increased by 8.95%. In 12 months, prices rose by 6.36%.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, the prices of soybean futures contracts recovered and managed to return to the level of US$ 12 per bushel. The maturity for November, the contract with the most deals at the moment, rose 0.92% on a daily comparison and rose from $11,952 to $12.062 a bushel.

Coffee: prices in Minas Gerais remain firm

According to Safras & Mercado, coffee prices in Minas Gerais remained firm, while in Espírito Santo there was a decline. In the south of Minas Gerais, the good drink arabica with 15% pickup increased from R$1,250/1,255 to R$1,255/1,260, while in the cerrado of Minas Gerais, the hard drink with 15% pickup was stable at R$1,260/ 1,265 per bag.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Arabica coffee prices had a day of slight increase after the sharp drop in the previous session and were close to the new maximum level of the year reached on Tuesday, 12. The maturity for December, the most traded currently , appreciated by 0.29% in the daily comparison and went from US$ 2.0865 to US$ 2.0925 per pound.

Abroad: producer inflation is below expectations in the US

Claims for unemployment insurance in the United States improved for the second week in a row. The number of requests has dropped to close to the 19-month low. There were 293,000 orders, compared to a projection of 316 thousand. These data indicate that the slower job recovery may be related to a shortage of workers.

Producer inflation rose from 0.7% in August to 0.5% in September. In 12 months, the indicator accelerated from 8.3% to 8.6% and had the biggest annual advance since November 2010. Despite the acceleration of annual variation, the results were slightly below market expectations, which projected highs of 0 .6% in the month and 8.7% in the year.

In Brazil: services reach higher level since 2015

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the volume of services grew by 0.5% from July to August, marking the fifth positive rate followed in this basis of comparison and accumulating a 6.5% increase in the period . In addition, the sector is 4.6% above the pre-pandemic level and reached the highest level since November 2015.

Despite the soaring of US stock exchanges, the Ibovespa fell due to fiscal concerns. As a result, the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange dropped 0.24% in the daily comparison and was quoted at 113,185 points. Meanwhile, the commercial dollar appreciated slightly by 0.13% and went from R$5.509 to R$5.516.