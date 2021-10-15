Pacheco says he wants to hear from governors before the Senate votes on proposal amending ICMS | Policy

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), said this Thursday (14) that he wants to hear state and Federal District governors before the Senate vote on the proposal that changes the rules of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS ) about fuels.

The proposal was approved by the House on Wednesday (13) and it is now up to the Senate to analyze the text. The bill determines that ICMS, a state tax, will no longer be charged as a percentage of the final price of the product and will now have a fixed amount, in reais, per liter of fuel. The purpose of the change is to reduce costs to the consumer.

“It is not possible to foresee what the Senate’s decision will be in relation to the project, but in the case of ICMS, which is a state tax, it is very important that we listen to the governors in order to assess the project,” said Pacheco.

The president of the Senate avoided stipulating a deadline for analyzing the proposal and he recalled that the text will have to go through a committee of the House before being voted on in plenary.

“Obviously, since this is a project that can solve the serious problem that we have in Brazil, which is the price of fuel, we will be willing to be able to streamline as much as possible, if the project really has this connotation, this effectiveness in solving the fuel price problem,” he declared.

Pacheco also said that the governors pointed out that the change could generate a “decrease in revenue” and that, therefore, it is necessary to listen to them so that the “best possible conclusion” can be reached.

“But obviously there is a maturity of the bill itself, even considering what the governors are pointing out, which is a drop in revenue and something that interferes with the day-to-day and predictability of the state budget. Let’s consider this information, let’s go allow this dialogue with state and DF governors, so that we can have the best possible conclusion,” added Pacheco.

PSDB leader in the Senate, Izalci Lucas (DF) says that the proposal will face resistance in the Senate, mainly because the House is more linked to state governments than the Chamber of Deputies, in the Legislative.

Calculations presented by Izalci indicate that only the Federal District may lose around R$ 400 million in revenue with the measure. He defends a greater participation of Petrobras in the reduction of fuel prices and says he will present an amendment accordingly.

The governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT), says that the proposal could generate a loss of R$ 24.1 billion for states and municipalities. In place of the text, the PT member defends the formation of a fund for “fuel equalization” and the approval of a tax reform.

“That [o fundo para regulação do preço dos combustíveis], yes, it lowers the price of gasoline to approximately R$4.50 and not just 40 cents, as is the proposal of the Chamber. In fact, we really have to work for the tax reform and there is an agreement with the governors,” said Dias.

According to the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) — a supporter of the text — the change will allow a reduction in the price of gasoline by 8%, ethanol by 7%, and diesel by 3.7%.

In a statement released on Wednesday (13), the National Committee of State Finance Secretaries (Comsefaz) stated that, if approved, the project is expected to reduce the tax revenue of states and municipalities by R$24 billion. In addition, the Committee defends that the proposal is unconstitutional, as it involves a tax under state jurisdiction.

“The ICMS rate cannot have its rate modified by the National Congress. This project is unconstitutional since its origin, since its proposal”, said André Horta, institutional director of Comsefaz.

The director also stated that the project it will not result in a drop in fuel prices, as Petrobras’ readjustments will “swallow” an eventual cost reduction.

For Horta, the only way to reduce the price is to change Petrobras’ pricing policy, which follows the value of oil on the international market and the exchange rate variation.

According to the director, state representatives should meet this Thursday (14) to define strategies against the proposal.