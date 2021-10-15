Pacheco says that hearing in Mendonça should take place in the coming weeks

BRASÍLIA — The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), said this Thursday that he expects the hearing of the former attorney general of the Union, André Mendonça, to take place “in the coming weeks”. Mendonça was nominated by President Jair Bolsonaro to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in July.

read: Lula counters Ciro Gomes and talks about Covid’s ‘sequels’ after the pedetista’s squabble with Dilma

— I really believe in a consensus solution, based on dialogue, and that we can have this stage won in the coming weeks with the hearing of the nomination of the STF minister. I’m working for this, that’s my intention, that there’s a hearing.

Pacheco also said that he does not see pressure on the initiative of the government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), to gather signatures in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) in defense of the hearing, as anticipated by GLOBO. The two talked about it yesterday.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Judge Kassio Nunes Marques, who was seeking a vacancy in the STJ, was officially appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro to fill the vacancy of Celso de Mello, with retirement scheduled for October 13th. To take office, he must pass a hearing at the STF Photo: Disclosure Alexandre Moraes was nominated by Michel Temer after the death of Teori Zavascki, victim of an air accident on January 19, 2017 Photo: Ailton de Freitas / Agência O Globo Luiz Edson Fachin was the fourth and last nomination for the term of Dilma Rousseff. She was the head of state that most indicated members of the current composition of the STF Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Luís Roberto Barroso took over the vacancy left by the compulsory retirement of Carlos Ayres Britto in 2013 Photo: André Coelho / Agência O Globo – 26/06/2013 Six months after Fux, Rosa Maria Weber received a standing ovation by her colleagues from the Supreme Court when she took office in 2011 Photo: Ailton de Freitas / Agência O Globo – 12/19/2011 Former President Dilma Rousseff’s first nomination for the Supreme Court was Luiz Fux, from Rio de Janeiro, graduated from UERJ Photo: Ailton de Freitas / Agência O Globo – 06/26/2013 José Antonio Dias Toffoli was nominated to the STF in 2009. It was Lula’s last nomination as president Photo: Aílton de Freitas / Agência O Globo – 10/23/2009 Minister Carmen Lucia was elected president of the STF during the term of Michel Temer. She was former president Lula’s second nomination to the Supreme Photo: André Coelho / Agência O Globo – 12/09/2016 Enrique Ricardo Lewandowski was former president Lula’s first nomination for the Supreme Court, in 2006 Photo: Gustavo Miranda / Agência O Globo – 03/16/2006 Gilmar Ferreira Mendes was President Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s only nomination to the STF. He was nominated in 2002 Photo: Gustavo Miranda / Agência O Globo – 24/04/2008 Marco Aurélio Mendes de Faria Mello (right) was nominated to the STF by President Fernando Collor de Mello in 1990. His retirement is scheduled for 2021 Photo: Givaldo Barbosa / Agência O Globo – 10/04/2002 José Celso de Mello Filho was sworn in as minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) in 1989, as indicated by former president José Sarney Photo: Celso Meira / Agência O Globo – 06/04/1990

Bezerra got today the support of the majority of the CCJ to try to force the president of the collegiate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), to guide the nomination. The intention is to show that, although the decision rests with the president of the collegiate, Alcolumbre is not fulfilling the wishes of the other members.

— All manifestations are very legitimate, we have to respect them, they are manifestations of will, desire, intention due to the hearing of the nomination for the STF. I calmly receive this, it is not a pressure factor, but it is a manifestation of will that needs to be considered by the president of the Senate, it will certainly be considered by the president of the CCJ and by the other senators – said Pacheco, when asked about Bezerra’s initiative.

Members of the Palácio do Planalto want to try to facilitate a conversation between Alcolumbre and Bolsonaro in the coming days in search of pacification. As revealed in the column by Bela Megale, from GLOBO, the president of CCJ spoke yesterday with senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), by telephone.