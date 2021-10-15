Pacheco says that hearing in Mendonça should take place in the coming weeks

BRASÍLIA — The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), said this Thursday that he expects the hearing of the former attorney general of the Union, André Mendonça, to take place “in the coming weeks”. Mendonça was nominated by President Jair Bolsonaro to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in July.
— I really believe in a consensus solution, based on dialogue, and that we can have this stage won in the coming weeks with the hearing of the nomination of the STF minister. I’m working for this, that’s my intention, that there’s a hearing.
Pacheco also said that he does not see pressure on the initiative of the government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), to gather signatures in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) in defense of the hearing, as anticipated by GLOBO. The two talked about it yesterday.
Bezerra got today the support of the majority of the CCJ to try to force the president of the collegiate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), to guide the nomination. The intention is to show that, although the decision rests with the president of the collegiate, Alcolumbre is not fulfilling the wishes of the other members.
— All manifestations are very legitimate, we have to respect them, they are manifestations of will, desire, intention due to the hearing of the nomination for the STF. I calmly receive this, it is not a pressure factor, but it is a manifestation of will that needs to be considered by the president of the Senate, it will certainly be considered by the president of the CCJ and by the other senators – said Pacheco, when asked about Bezerra’s initiative.
Members of the Palácio do Planalto want to try to facilitate a conversation between Alcolumbre and Bolsonaro in the coming days in search of pacification. As revealed in the column by Bela Megale, from GLOBO, the president of CCJ spoke yesterday with senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), by telephone.