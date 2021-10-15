Palmeiras, Fla and Timão compete for striker, Luiz Adriano curses fan, “white suitcase” on BR-21: football news today | fans

Credit: Reproduction

Brazilian football does not live a day without controversy, right? This Thursday (14) it was the turn of striker Luiz Adriano, to be highlighted in the news for having cursed Palmeiras fans at Allianz Parque. Check out the main news of the day!

Luiz Adriano, from Palmeiras, curses fans at Allianz Parque and the video goes viral; watch

Center forward of Verdão was criticized during the warm-up at the stadium and didn’t let it go.

Tite confirms five changes in Brazil against Uruguay; see the lineup

See how the Brazilian team will play this night in Manaus, for the Qualifiers.

Corinthians renews Sylvinho’s ‘amulet’ contract; see time for the new link

Since he was 13 at Corinthians, midfielder Du Queiroz now has a link until 2024 with Timão.

América-MG’s director speaks about Grêmio’s interest in Mancini: “It’s going to piss off someone else”

On social media, Alencar da Silveira Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of América-MG, expressed his anger at the Grêmio interest. According to him, the Grêmio “go and piss off someone else” in the search for a new coach.

Radio reveals Flamengo’s scheme to “turbine” Atlético-MG’s rivals in Brasileirão

According to the Itatiaia Radio, Flamengo has offered money, the famous “white suitcase”, so that opponents have more motivation in games against Atlético-MG, the Rio team’s rival for the title of Brasileirão. See the values.

Flamengo pronounces on alleged cash incentive for clubs in Brasileirão

After a great repercussion of the matter, Rodrigo Dunshee, general and legal vice president of Rubro-Negro, spoke, indicating that he will take the appropriate measures against the vehicle from Minas Gerais, which has Rubens Menin, Galo’s partner, as owner.

Cristiano Ronaldo presents his girlfriend with a treat of R$791,000: “Without words”

striker Cristiano Ronaldo also left his girlfriend smiling broadly this week. The reason? A really chic jewelry box worth 124,000 euros (about R$791,000).

Flamengo fans “charge” Marcos Braz for the purchase of Andreas Pereira: Make Pix for Manchester United”

In 2022, if it wants to acquire the player definitively, the board will need to pay 20 million euros (R$ 127.6 million) to Manchester United.

Palmeiras joins the fight for Soteldo with two other Serie A clubs

According to the website Fichajes.net, the Alviverde team “wants to add more talent to the squad in view of the possible departures of Gabriel Verón or Gabriel Menino”. In addition to Palmeiras, Flamengo and Corinthians are the other possible parties interested in contracting Soteldo for 2022.