Palmeiras has top scorer in the Brazilian Under-20, with an average of one goal per game – 10/14/2021

If in professional Deyverson and Luiz Adriano are far from their best moments, in the youth categories, there is a center forward standing out who is already known by the Palmeiras fans.

“It’s like a plate of food. I can’t go home hungry.” That’s Gabriel Silva, 19, saying what a goal means to him. This year, at the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, Silva has gone home “without hunger” 14 times in 14 games and is the top scorer in the competition. He even “fed” himself at the professional level, when he scored in the 2-2 draw with Corinthians for the Campeonato Paulista, in March.

Abel Ferreira had been using the player with relative frequency, especially at State. Gabriel has not yet managed to show the same quality in the professional as the youth categories. But the player is seen at the club as a very promising athlete who will adapt well with more time among the professionals.

Returning to the youth category didn’t demotivate Gabriel, he swears. “In fact, when we go up to professional, we have to be prepared and take the chance when asked. Palmeiras has a very qualified squad, I went up to learn and gain more experience,” he said.

“I scored in the derby against Corinthians. I want to score. employee of the club. I want to see Palmeiras always winning, whether in the under-20 or professional,” he says.

Statistics are very favorable

In the last round of the first phase of the Brazilian, in the victory by 4-2 over Ceará, at Allianz Parque, Gabriel scored another goal. “Since I started playing football I’ve always been obsessed with scoring goals and the striker lives on goals. I’ve learned on my journey here that there are times when you can give up a goal and find a better-placed teammate, but my focus is the goal”, said

The under-20 team Palmeiras finished the first phase, of the Brazilian, in the vice-leadership with 38 points, one behind the leader Flamengo. Alviverde will face Internacional, seventh, in the second phase, in a round-trip game, with the second game being the home team.

According to statistics site Footstats, in a post posted on September 24th this year on Twitter, Gabriel was considered the most valuable player in the U-20 Brazilian at that time. In addition to top scorer, the Palmeiras player is leader in direct participation in goals, having played directly in 52% of Alviverde’s goals. He is also the player with the highest rate of goals every 60 minutes played.