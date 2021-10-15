Palmeiras lineup: Abel leads training and waits for the squad to return this Friday | palm trees

Depleted of the trio, Abel Ferreira led activities to improve fundamentals and game ideas when attacking, with construction of plays, transitions, triangulations, crosses and finalizations.
Recovered from injuries, Marcos Rocha and Zé Rafael are still in the final phase of transition, but they participated in the entire training as part of the group and could be new in this Sunday’s game, at 4 pm (GMT), against Internacional, at Allianz Parque .
Gabriel Menino, with a sprained left ankle, should be absent, while Kuscevic, although not injured, once again worked on the side, complaining of muscle pain against Bahia.
Also out against Inter is Danilo, who is still undergoing treatment for a shin on both legs. Wesley, expelled against Bahia, will have to serve a suspension.
Thus, a likely Palmeiras has: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Patrick de Paula), Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Ron and Luiz Adriano.
