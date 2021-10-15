Paraguayan police reinforce security in the border area with Brazil where there were seven murders in less than a week | National Newspaper

About 100 agents from the elite group of Paraguayan police will patrol the city of Pedro Juan Caballero indefinitely.

The head of operations at Paraguay, stated that, in addition to strengthening policing, the security forces of the two countries will exchange information.

O Paraguayan Ministry of Justice determined the closure of the Pedro Juan Caballero regional prison. An operation at the unit identified that members of criminal factions had a series of perks. In one of the cells, the agents find cell phones, an TV, a air conditioning and a woman accompanying one of the detainees. The prisoners will be transferred.

These measures are part of the joint command, announced by the Paraguayan government in partnership with Brazil, to try contain the wave of violence. In less than a week, seven people were executed in the region.

One of the attacks, at dawn on Saturday (9), left four dead: two Brazilians, medical students; the daughter of a governor of Paraguay; it is a men, which, according to the Paraguayan police, would have involvement with drug trafficking and would be the target of bandits. Eight people suspected of involvement in the crime were arrested.

Last Friday, criminals executed DEM councilor Farid Afif while he was riding a bicycle in Ponta Porã, Mato Grosso do Sul. no one was arrested.

On the Brazilian side, since the beginning of the week, around 80 men from the Military and Civil Police reinforce border security.