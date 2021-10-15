Paulista Invoice: consumers must redeem credits until this Saturday (16)

The credits of the Nota Fiscal Paulista released more than 12 months ago will be canceled from next Sunday (17). With this, the values ​​must be redeemed by consumers until Saturday (16) in a minimum transfer of R$ 0.99.

According to the Secretariat of Finance and Planning of São Paulo, the amounts released and not used will return to the State Treasury. In all, according to the folder, around 48 million CPFs have credits to be redeemed.

To transfer the amounts to a checking or savings account, it is necessary to use the official application of Nota Fiscal Paulista by tablet or smartphone, enter the CPF/CNPJ and the registered password and choose the desired option. There is also an option to request the withdrawal over the internet.

In both options, the amounts will be credited to the indicated account within 20 days. There is also the possibility of allocating credits for abatement of the Property Tax on Motor Vehicles (IPVA) of 2022.

Before, the maturity period for the redemption of amounts from the Nota Fiscal Paulista was five years. However, the state bill 17,293, passed in October last year, changed the deadline to one year.

This week, the Nota Fiscal Paulista website has been failing due to high consumer demand. To CNN Brasil Business, the Treasury says it is monitoring the operation and recommends that, in case of instability, they try to access the system at other times of the day “to alleviate the overload.”