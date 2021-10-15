PDG (PDGR3), former leader of the construction market, leaves the judicial reorganization

(Public Photos)

SAO PAULO – The construction company PDG (PDGR3), which was considered the leader in the civil construction market in Brazil, at the beginning of the last decade, has left its judicial reorganization process.

According to relevant fact, the closing of the process was handed down by the 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganizations of the Judicial District of the Capital of São Paulo this Thursday (14).

“The Judicial Reorganization allowed the PDG Group to restructure a liability of more than R$5.3 billion before more than 22,000 creditors”, he informed.

Thus, according to the judgment, PDG fulfilled all the obligations provided for in the judicial reorganization plan and its amendment, approved respectively in 2017 and 2020.

Market leadership was acquired with the purchase of Grupo Agre, in 2010, a company resulting from the merger of Agra, Klabin Segall and Abyara. At the time, PDG was worth more than R$9 billion on the stock exchange.

In the first six months of 2021, the company recorded a net loss of R$ 505 million, increasing its losses by 39.6% compared to the same period in 2020.

