PDG (PDGR3) shares jump more than 60% after construction company exits judicial reorganization

SAO PAULO – The action of the construction company PDG (PDGR3) has a shooting session on B3 this Friday (15th). At 11:36 am (Brasilia time), the shares jumped 62.80%, to R$ 2.67.

The move comes after the company exits its billionaire judicial reorganization process, which began in 2017, after the group fulfilled its obligations under the restructuring plan.

The process allowed PDG to restructure debts of R$5.3 billion owed to 22,000 creditors, the company said in a material fact.

The case was closed by the 1st Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganization Court of the District of São Paulo on Thursday (14).

PDG stated that the conclusion of the judicial reorganization will allow “the companies to maintain operational normality on solid bases, to overcome the crisis” and will provide “conditions for continuing the payment of the balance of the bankruptcy liability and resuming the growth plan”.

In the first six months of 2021, the company recorded a net loss of R$ 505 million, increasing its losses by 39.6% compared to the same period in 2020.

Guide highlighted the news as positive, pointing out that exiting the bankruptcy process can help the company comply with its payment plan to creditors and improve its reputation in the financial market.

