Pedalless and even on the water: see bikes that go beyond the norm | Mobility

An invention of over 200 years, the bicycle has simplicity as one of its main features. Pedal, two wheels, saddle and handlebars, that’s what makes every bike a bike, right?

In fact, not always. Many inventors have tried to give new faces to bicycles. Some attempts make the vehicle expand horizons, even walk on water, and others seem more “crazy”.

See below models that break the normalcy on bikes:

One of the coolest things about bicycles is being able to enjoy the environment and that’s why many cyclists venture into mountains and trails. But how about hanging out in a lake or even in a calm bay?

This is the proposal of Manta5, a company based in New Zealand. Your XE-1 bike can ride at a maximum speed of 21 km/h.

There is no throttle on the handle; as the cyclist pedals, the electrical energy from the engine aids movement, as in bicycles powered by street electricity.

The model is considered a hydrofoil, a vehicle that allows support in water due to its shape, like the very crazy board of the Mark Zuckerberg. It is necessary to disburse US$ 8,990 for the model, an amount equivalent to almost R$ 50,000 (quotation of October 14, 2021).

The Netherlands is known for its cycle paths and how the population uses different types of bicycles in their day-to-day. Among so many different models, the company Lopifit created an unusual way to pedal, or better yet, not to ride the bike.

In place of the pedals, the electric model got a treadmill. With the help of electrical energy, walking at 5 km/h results in a speed of 32 km/h on the bike.

The purpose of the “walking bike” is to avoid the discomfort of sitting in the saddle for hours, according to the company. Your value? From US$2,895 (R$16,000).

There are several types of folding bikes, but Kwiggle, from Germany, draws attention for its size. The manufacturing company says it is the smallest of its kind in the world.

When closed, its size is like that of a hand luggage, which makes it easier when taking the subway or even on a flight.

With wide possibilities for seat and handlebar adjustments, the model can be used by people from 1.35 meters to 1.95 meters in height. “Our customers are between 10 and 85 years old,” says the company.

Its ergonomics are also different, making the cyclist less curved than a normal bike. This so that the pedaling is more relaxed. Kwiggle starts at 1,340 euros (R$ 8,640).

Chain is an indispensable item on modern bicycles, right? Not always. The North American Bicymple produces bicycles with pedals connected directly to the wheel, thus removing the need for the chain.

The goal is to make the vehicle simpler and lighter, since it doesn’t need the entire gear system. To work, the bikes are shorter so that the legs can reach the pedals.

There is a version with pedal on the rear tire, and another with pedal on the front wheel. Models start at US$799 (R$4,400).

Leaving the obvious, inventor Michael Killian created the style called “sideways bike”, something like “sideways bike”, in Portuguese.

The Irishman was inspired by snowboarding to come up with the idea, which leaves the rider in a totally different position than we are used to.

A gear system leaves the rider aside and the handlebars are separated in two: with a rod at the front and one at the back.

If water is different, imagine snow. It doesn’t seem pleasant to go cycling around in this icy and difficult terrain. But Canadian Envo Bike’s solution was to produce a kit that can transform an electric bicycle into a type of snowmobile.

At the front, a board replaces the wheel, while at the rear there is a rubber mat that guarantees traction in the snow. The system also gives the bike a throttle, which can be actuated with your thumb, to give the bike an extra boost in difficult places.

The kit costs 2,789 Canadian dollars ($12,400).

Why not change the classic position on top of the bike? This is the idea of ​​Bird of Prey (Bird of Prey, in translation), which leaves the cyclist as if he were flying.

For this to happen, the model has the pedals on the back of the bike, passing the tire line. In addition, in place of the traditional saddle there is support for the abdomen. The value is US$ 4,800 (R$ 26,500).

