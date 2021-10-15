Pedestrians notice Adriane Galisteu’s controversial attitude and assume guilt

Adriane Galisteu usually talks to the participants of The Farm 2021 whenever there is a dynamic on the reality show, but her posture in the formation of the fourth farm, on Tuesday (12), intrigued some. There was a pawn suspecting that the blonde is irritated with the famous “soaps”.

Who started the conversation was Aline Mineiro, who noticed the presenter less playful than usual: “Yesterday I found it so short and fast. There’s always something cute or something, but yesterday there wasn’t much”.

Mileide Mihaile he bet that Galisteu is out of patience for the lack of commitment of some when it comes to justifying his own vote: “She must be thinking the people are soaping too much. she was clearly annoyed”.

Dayane Mello he also gave his opinion, detonating those who have done everything to not alienate the competitors for the R$ 1.5 million prize: “I think on a television show we have to argue. ‘Oh, because I’m going to cast a cute vote.’ People out there don’t want that. Don’t invent things, don’t lie… The argument has to be real”.

Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife took up the floor again and sniped someone who has been giving a lot of live talks: “What am I realizing? My humble opinion, I could be wrong… The guys are very much in this line of podcast, it never ends, it never ends. Looks like you’re reading a book, it’s so big”.

“Adriane’s question is ‘who are you going to vote for’ and not ‘who are you going to vote for. I have to cut my wrists, I’m sitting there. If you have a fight with a person, come here, not there [ao vivo],” Mileide continued, explaining her point of view.

Maranhense concluded that the public may be complaining out here: “She already came in talking… So when she gives feedback, it’s because people out there must be finding it boring”. Dayane, at the end, added: “They also say very generic things”.

